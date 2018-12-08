You are here: Home >> Education >> Private Medical College >> MH Samorita Hospital & Medical College
MH Samorita Hospital & Medical College
Updated by Bangladeshdir
MH Samorita Hospital & Medical College, Dhaka start-ed its journey in 2010 with the permission from the MOH&FW of Government of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh & University of Dhaka.
MH Samorita Medical College and Dental Unit have taken steps to fulfill this gap and aspiration of the students in the prevailing situation. There is also a 500 bedded teaching hospital attached to MH Samorita Medical College. This Hospital is a well equipped hospital delivering both general and specialized services including ICU, CCU, NICU, HDU & Dialysis unit.
