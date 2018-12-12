CARe Medical College is one of the finest private medical college around the country. The word ‘CARe’ of the CARe Medical College is stands for ‘Centre for Assisted Reproduction’ which was established as a tertiary centre for infertility treatment in November, 1999 at Shamoli, Dhaka. This was the first institute of its kind in the country equipped with all sorts of latest technologies required for ‘In-Vitro Fertilization’. The first IVF babies in Bangladesh ‘Heera, Moni, Mukta (triplets)’were born on 30th May, 2001 in this centre. The first ‘ICSI’(intra-cytoplasmic sperm injection’ baby ‘Persa’ was born on 20th June in the same year. This achievement was possible for firm determination and relentless effort of Prof. Dr. Parveen Fatima, a renowned Gynaecologist and Infertility specilialist and Prof. Dr. Md. Moazzam Hossain, an Embryologist as well as a Paediatrician.



