You are here: Home >> Education >> Private Medical College >> CARe Medical College
CARe Medical College
Updated by Bangladeshdir
CARe Medical College is one of the finest private medical college around the country. The word ‘CARe’ of the CARe Medical College is stands for ‘Centre for Assisted Reproduction’ which was established as a tertiary centre for infertility treatment in November, 1999 at Shamoli, Dhaka. This was the first institute of its kind in the country equipped with all sorts of latest technologies required for ‘In-Vitro Fertilization’. The first IVF babies in Bangladesh ‘Heera, Moni, Mukta (triplets)’were born on 30th May, 2001 in this centre. The first ‘ICSI’(intra-cytoplasmic sperm injection’ baby ‘Persa’ was born on 20th June in the same year. This achievement was possible for firm determination and relentless effort of Prof. Dr. Parveen Fatima, a renowned Gynaecologist and Infertility specilialist and Prof. Dr. Md. Moazzam Hossain, an Embryologist as well as a Paediatrician.
Care Medical College
-
Northern Private Medical College -
Northern Private Medical College is located in the North West part of Rangpur city. It is about 1.5 km from the main city of Rangpur and 325 km north from the Capital city Dha
-
MH Samorita Hospital & Medical College -
MH Samorita Hospital & Medical College, Dhaka start-ed its journey in 2010 with the permission from the MOH&FW of Government of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh
-
Chattagram International Medical College -
Chattagram International Medical College (CIMC) started its journey in 2013. Its large and beautiful campus has been built in 1.5 acre of own land. It has been providing world
-
Bangladesh Medical College -
Bangladesh Medical College (BMC) is one of oldest private medical colleges in Bangladesh, founded in 1986. It is operated by Bangladesh Medical Studies and Research Institute
-
Ashiyan Medical College & Hospital -
Ashiyan Medical College & Hospital was established in January 2012 fulfilling all the guidelines and criteria set up by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The Gove
-
North East Medical College Sylhet -
North East Medical College Sylhet – A private medical college located at South Surma, Sylhet, North East Medical College Hospital, is approved by Bangladesh Health and F
-
Sylhet Womens Medical College and Hospital -
Sylhet Womens Medical College and Hospital is the first women’s medical college in Sylhet where the Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (M.B.B.S) program is run
-
Gazi Medical College & Hospital -
Gazi Medical College & Hospital, located at A 19-21, Mazid Sarani, Sonadanga, Khulna, established in the year 2011 and offering the Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of S
-
Jahurul Islam Medical College & Hospital -
Jahurul Islam Medical College was founded in 1992 by Late Alhaz Jahurul Islam in his native land Bhagalpur of Bajitpur Thana under Kishoregonj. It is affiliated and approved b
-
Armed Forces Medical College -
The academic activities of Armed Forces Medical College commenced through induction of 56 medical cadets on 20 June 1999. The college is affiliated to University of Dhaka and
-
Khwaja Yunus Ali Medical College & Hospital -
Khwaja Yunus Ali Medical College & Hospital (KYAMCH) is set on a land of a total area covering 87 Acres on the bank of the river Jamuna in Enayetpur, Sirajgonj. It offers
Leave a Reply