Milestone College is a non-profitable organization run by MNRS TRUST. The institution, growing from a Kindergarten to a Junior School and then to a secondary school, has now emerged as a leading college of Bangladesh.

Traits of the Milestone College:

All the responsibilities are taken to flourish the merit of the students and to apply it to get the best out of them .

More emphasis is given on English so that the students can write and speak in English correctly .

Necessary steps are taken to find out the latent qualities, creativity and humanitarian qualities of the students .

Importance is given to develop the physical and mental condition of each student .

Students are brought up in the hostel with affection and motherly love and care .

The knowledge of morality, modesty, beauty, discipline, religion and social customs are taught to the students fully .

Attempts are taken to make them ideal man/woman in the light of religious and intellectual perspectives .

Necessary steps are taken to remove students’ shyness, rigidity and introvert attitudes .

All responsibilities are taken to make each student an ideal citizen besides his/her studies .

Students are given financial aid based on their performance.

