Milestone College is a non-profitable organization run by MNRS TRUST. The institution, growing from a Kindergarten to a Junior School and then to a secondary school, has now emerged as a leading college of Bangladesh.
Milestone College
Traits of the Milestone College:
All the responsibilities are taken to flourish the merit of the students and to apply it to get the best out of them .
More emphasis is given on English so that the students can write and speak in English correctly .
Necessary steps are taken to find out the latent qualities, creativity and humanitarian qualities of the students .
Importance is given to develop the physical and mental condition of each student .
Students are brought up in the hostel with affection and motherly love and care .
The knowledge of morality, modesty, beauty, discipline, religion and social customs are taught to the students fully .
Attempts are taken to make them ideal man/woman in the light of religious and intellectual perspectives .
Necessary steps are taken to remove students’ shyness, rigidity and introvert attitudes .
All responsibilities are taken to make each student an ideal citizen besides his/her studies .
Students are given financial aid based on their performance.
Rajuk Uttara Model College -
Rajuk Uttara Model College stands proudly on the Dhaka-Mymensingh Road (Asian Highway) close to Azampur Bus stand. It is situated in the heart of Uttara Model Town about one k
Queen Mary College Bangladesh -
Queen Mary College established in the own building, organized and financed by SEGA Zamal Foundation, free from smoking and politics and the most modern educational institution
Pear Ali College -
Pear Ali college an educational institution of Sreepur, Gazipur established in 1993 and so named after Pear Ali Madbor. The Institute operated as a Heigher secondary, Degree,
Dhaka Commerce College -
Dhaka Commerce College, self-financed and free from politics and smoking, officially began its journey in 1st July 1989 with the hoisting of its historical Signboard at King K
Eco Pathshala & College -
Eco Pathshala & College, our students push intellectual boundaries, enjoy the freedom to experiment, engage in rigorous debate, strive for personal bests, embrace abundan
Chittagong National Engineering College -
Chittagong National Engineering College is one of the leading private Engineering College in Chittagong where only Engineering courses are offered in degree level. It offers q
South Asian College Chittagong -
The 1st digital college in Chittagong is situated at the heart of business capital and port city of Bangladesh. It is an ambitious endeavour of READ Foundation founded by some
GAM Chartered University College -
GAM Chartered University College is a quality learning partner of CIMA & ACCA. All Courses are Certified by the Awarding Bodies. GAM CUC provides tuitions & other su
Dhaka Art College -
Dhaka Art College, is established to enhance education, art and culture. It is directed by the reputed artists and professors of fine arts department of Dhaka University. Ther
Khulna Public College -
Khulna Public College, formerly known as Sundarban Boys’ Public School, is a boys only school and college was established in 1987. It provides education from class 3 to
Bir Shreshtha Noor Mohammad Public College -
Bir Shreshtha Noor Mohammad Public College located at Peelkhana, Dhaka is one of the most reputed educational institutions in Dhaka. It was established in 1977 in order to hel
Regent College Dhaka -
Regent College is an exclusive international college which opened in July 2011 in Dhaka, Bangladesh. Set up by GSL Education, an established education consultancy in London, U
Chittagong Cantonment Public College -
Chittagong Cantonment Public College made its beginning in 1961 by Chittagong Cantonment Public School Foundation. Today It has become a renowned educational institution in Ba
Milestone College: Milestone College is a non-profitable organization run by MNRS TRUST. The institution, growing from a Kindergarten to a Junior School and th National Institute Of Fashion Technology Bangladesh: The National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) is committed to provide professional education and training to candidates in the field o Hajji Muhammad Mohsin College Chittagong: Studying in the Govt. Haji Mohammed Mohsin college means being part of a rich tradition of excellence in education with highly qualified fac Bangladesh Butterfly Park: Butterfly Park Bangladesh located at Potenga sea beach, Chittagong is the first Butterfly Themed Park in Bangladesh established by Intraco G Bangladesh Australia Association Canberra, Inc: The Bangladesh Australia Association Canberra, Inc is an integral part of the Canberra multicultural community representing Canberrans of Ba Rajuk Uttara Model College: Rajuk Uttara Model College stands proudly on the Dhaka-Mymensingh Road (Asian Highway) close to Azampur Bus stand. It is situated in the hea Queen Mary College Bangladesh: Queen Mary College established in the own building, organized and financed by SEGA Zamal Foundation, free from smoking and politics and the Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET): Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology, abbreviated as BUET, is one of the most prestigious institutions for higher studies in Kurmitola Golf Club (KGC): Kurmitola Golf Club (KGC) is a veritable heaven for golf enthusiasts in Bangladesh and other golfers around the world.It is being run under Transparency International Bangladesh: Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) began its activities as a Trust in 1996. In 1998 it obtained the approval of the Government of B
Popular Listings
VFS UK Visa Application Centres Bangladesh: VFS Global is working in partnership with the UK Border Agency at the British High Commission in Bangladesh providing services to
Anti Corruption Commission (ACC): The Anti Corruption Commission (ACC) Bangaldesh was created through an act promulgated on 23 February 2004 that into force on 09 M
MetLife Bangladesh: MetLife Bangladesh has been helping people and businesses in Bangladesh with their insurance needs since 1952. Throughout MetLife
Metropolitan Shooting Club MSC Chittagong: Metropolitan Shooting Club MSC Chittagong , Located at Dampara Police Lines, Chittagong, the Metropolitan Shooting Club boasts a l
Ispahani Public School and Collage, Chittagong: The Ispahani Public School and Collage aims to be an institution of excellence, dedicated to producing leaders of the future so th
Lotus Kamal Group: Lotus Kamal Group (LK ), a business house involved in a number of business disciplines covering manufacturing, trading, services a
Italy Visa Application Centre Dhaka VFS Global: The Embassy of Italy in Dhaka has appointed IVLAC to provide Italian Visa application services in Dhaka. IVLAC is officially autho
Govt. Madrasah-e-Alia, Dhaka: Govt. Madrasah-e-Alia, Dhaka is undoubtedly a unique educational institution in this subcontinent. it is considered the breeding g
A.I. Freight Service: A.I. Freight Service (known hereinafter as AIFS) established in the year-1999 where the company has now became a pioneer in the fo
Chittagong Govt. Women’s College: Chittagong Govt. Women’s College is the pioneer college in the greater Chittagong zone and has been piloting the key role in
Leave a Reply