You are here: Home >> Education >> Private College >> Dhaka Commerce College
Dhaka Commerce College
Updated by Bangladeshdir
Dhaka Commerce College, self-financed and free from politics and smoking, officially began its journey in 1st July 1989 with the hoisting of its historical Signboard at King Khaled Institute at Lalmatia in Dhaka. Then the institution was housed in a rented house at Dhanmondi 8/A. After that it was shifted to its permanent campus at Chiriakhana Road in Mirpur in 22 January 1995. Mr Shamsul Huda FCA took the charge as the first Principal of the college. In August 1990 Professor Kazi Md Nurul Islam Faruky took up the charge of the Principal in deputation and continued up to September 2010. Then Mr ABM Abul Quashem became the Acting Principal. The current Principal Professor Md. Abu Sayeed has been in charge since March 2012.
At present academic activities are going on in an eleven storied and a 15 storied building, both are fully air conditioned. There is also an individual administrative building here. There is a hostel for the female students providing accommodation of 72 students. Here are two Teachers’ Quarters for 66 families. A well-decorated Auditorium and a Playground is inside the campus.
The academic activities of the college began in 1989 with the teaching of the higher secondary and the B.Com (pass) courses. Then Honours and Masters courses on different subjects have been introduced in the 1994-95 session with the approval of National University. The four year BBA Professional courses are being offered from the 1997-98 session. At present the college is offering Business Studies courses for the higher secondary classes along with courses on Management, Accounting, Marketing, Finance & Banking, English and Economics for graduate and post graduate students. Currently there are about 7 thousand students in the institution along with 135 teachers and 112 staffs.
-
Eco Pathshala & College -
Eco Pathshala & College, our students push intellectual boundaries, enjoy the freedom to experiment, engage in rigorous debate, strive for personal bests, embrace abundan
-
Chittagong National Engineering College -
Chittagong National Engineering College is one of the leading private Engineering College in Chittagong where only Engineering courses are offered in degree level. It offers q
-
South Asian College Chittagong -
The 1st digital college in Chittagong is situated at the heart of business capital and port city of Bangladesh. It is an ambitious endeavour of READ Foundation founded by some
-
GAM Chartered University College -
GAM Chartered University College is a quality learning partner of CIMA & ACCA. All Courses are Certified by the Awarding Bodies. GAM CUC provides tuitions & other su
-
Dhaka Art College -
Dhaka Art College, is established to enhance education, art and culture. It is directed by the reputed artists and professors of fine arts department of Dhaka University. Ther
-
Khulna Public College -
Khulna Public College, formerly known as Sundarban Boys’ Public School, is a boys only school and college was established in 1987. It provides education from class 3 to
-
Bir Shreshtha Noor Mohammad Public College -
Bir Shreshtha Noor Mohammad Public College located at Peelkhana, Dhaka is one of the most reputed educational institutions in Dhaka. It was established in 1977 in order to hel
-
Regent College Dhaka -
Regent College is an exclusive international college which opened in July 2011 in Dhaka, Bangladesh. Set up by GSL Education, an established education consultancy in London, U
-
Chittagong Cantonment Public College -
Chittagong Cantonment Public College made its beginning in 1961 by Chittagong Cantonment Public School Foundation. Today It has become a renowned educational institution in Ba
-
T&T Mohila degree college -
T&T Mohila degree college is a Government financial affiliated Girls’ Educational institute which governed by several Dynamic & High officials of BTCL. The main
-
National College of Home Economics Dhaka -
According to syllabus of University of Dhaka, National College of Home Economics provides the following 04 years B.Sc Courses Courses of National College of Home Economics Dha
-
Trust College -
Trust College is highly equipped with experiences and expertise of qualified faculty and administration. The campus also includes access to the latest resources like classroom
-
Milestone College -
Milestone College is a non-profitable organization run by MNRS TRUST. The institution, growing from a Kindergarten to a Junior School and then to a secondary school, has now e
Leave a Reply