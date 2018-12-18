You are here: Home >> Education >> None Government Schools >> Scholars’ School & College
Scholars’ School & College
Updated by Bangladeshdir
Scholars’ School & College with a handful of students began its journey on 01 January 2001 in a humble way. Since then the school has been flourishing at a tremendous pace. Today the school has within its fold, more than 2500 students and 150 teachers are always committed to their learning. However, the different stages of its development are mentioned as under.
Scholars’ School & College
-
International Bangladesh Hope School -
International Bangladesh Hope School is one of the leading international schools offering education from Toddler level (age 2) to A Level standard in Bangladesh. The school’
-
Dhaka Residential Model College -
Dhaka Residential Model College was established in the year 1960.With its rich tradition and glory, the institution stands opposite Gonobhaban, the official residence of the H
-
Presidency International School -
Around the late nineties, many of us felt the necessity of quality English Medium School in Chittagong inflicting our cultural heritage alongside maintaining moral values. Day
-
Bangladesh Navy College Dhaka -
Dhaka city has been enriched with a number of renowned educational institutions. Among these great academic institutions, Bangladesh Navy College Dhaka is one. This college is
-
BAF Shaheen College Dhaka -
BAF Shaheen College Dhaka was initially established on 01 Mar 1960 as Shaheen School (English Medium). Subsequently Bangla Medium was introduced from 1967 in parallel with Eng
-
Viqarunnisa Noon School & College -
Viqarunnisa Noon School & College is an girls educational institute in Baily Road, Dhaka, Bangladesh. It has 4 campuses and around 25,000 students. Viqarunnisa Noon School
-
Trinity School & College -
Trinity School & College, Dhaka is an independent institution for Pre-Primary, Primary, Junior, Secondary and Higher Secondary Section in Bangladesh. The School and Colle
-
Bangladesh International School & College -
Bangladesh International School & College is an English Medium institution managed by Bangladesh Army Headquarters, Dhaka Cantonment. BISC started its journey on 14th Mar
-
Bangladesh Public School & College -
The mission of Bangladesh Public School & College is to create an academic and social environment based on modern educational principles. We challenge students to achieve
-
Sydney International School -
Since its establishment, the primary aim of Sydney International School has been to provide a platform that would help students realize their potential and become leaders of t
-
DPS STS School Dhaka -
With a single-minded pursuit to spread the light of quality education among the middle class, the idea of establishing DPS STS School Dhaka was mooted by the visionaries of ST
-
Adarsha Biddyaniketon, Manikdi -
Adarsha Biddyaniketon, Manikdi is an institute Controlled by Dhaka Cantonment Board under the Directorate of Military Land & Cantonment.
-
Adamjee Cantonment Public School -
Adamjee Cantonment Public School is one of the most prestigious and important educational institutions in Dhaka. It is located in the heart of the Dhaka Cantonment, comprising
-
Mastermind School Dhaka -
Mastermind School is one of the best schools in Dhaka, Bangladesh. It offers English-medium education to students from play group age to grade 12, leading to the GCE O-Level a
-
Oxford International School Dhaka -
Oxford International School (OIS) is an English medium co-education School following the academic programme of the University of Cambridge, UK up to GCE O and A Levels . The f
Leave a Reply