Presidency International School
Updated by Bangladeshdir
Around the late nineties, many of us felt the necessity of quality English Medium School in Chittagong inflicting our cultural heritage alongside maintaining moral values. Days gone by, we did not have any reflection of it in the true sense of the term. However, in mid July 1997, a team of five green but energised promising university graduates Firoz Chowdhury, Hafizur Rahman, Imam Hasan Reza Lincoln, Jasim Uddin and Mizanur Rahman endeavoured a combined effort to launch a unique English medium school with a noble objective of creating eligible and patriotic citizens through the careful nourishment of Bangladeshi tradition and culture. The Masterminds of PIS will always be remembered distinctly.
Presidency International School
Our first session commenced on January 02, 1998 with 15 committed teachers and 56 students. Mrs. Hasnat Rajia Begum, former Vice Principal of Women’s College, Chittagong was the first Principal. She was taken over by, Lt. Col (Rtd.) Md. Ziauddin, Bir Uttam, the valiant freedom fighter in 1999 who embellished Presidency as the 2nd Principal and has been leading us till today. To add momentum to the competitive and accelerating the activities of the school, we got amidst us Professor E. U. M Intekhab as the Vice Principal in 2011.
We owned affiliation with the Cambridge International Examination (CIE) in 2003 and our centre no. is BD 205. The first batch of ‘O’, ‘AS’ and A’ Level appeared at the exams in 2005, 2009 and 2010 respectively. Our students not only proved their distinction in the exams but also brought us prestigious status achieving country highest in many subjects.
