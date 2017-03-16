With a single-minded pursuit to spread the light of quality education among the middle class, the idea of establishing DPS STS School Dhaka was mooted by the visionaries of STS Group and consequently it was established in 2009.

Senior Section

Address

Plot-ED-01, Road-1, Sector-15

Uttara Model Town

Dhaka-1230,Bangladesh

E-mail: info@dpsstsdhaka.org

Telephone

+88-02- 55087141-6

Fax

+88-02-55087147