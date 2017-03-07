Adamjee Cantonment Public School is one of the most prestigious and important educational institutions in Dhaka. It is located in the heart of the Dhaka Cantonment, comprising of an area of 5.00 acres of land. Adamjee Cantonment Public School was established in 1960 under the patronage of Al-Haj Gul Mohammed Adamjee, a leading industrialist of the then Pakistan. The foundation stone was laid on 13 January 1958 by the spouse of Gul Mohammed Adamjee. Field Marshall Mohammed Ayub Khan, the- then President of Pakistan, formally inaugurated the School on 27 January 1960.

Website Address Dhaka Cantonment, Dhaka, Bangladesh. Phone +02 9834876 Category Education >> None Government Schools Related Tags Last Updated: