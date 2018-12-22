Sir Salimullah Medical College Dhaka

Sir Salimullah Medical college, situated at Mitford, Dhaka-100, Bangladesh, is a government medical college, which is also affiliated with the University of Dhaka.



It started as Dhaka Medical School on 1st July 1875. In 1903. Nawab Sir Salimullah donated money to establish maternity and female eye ward. It was converted to medical college named Mitford Medical College in 1962. In 1963 the college was named after Nawab Sir Salimullah(1871-1915) “Sir Salimullah Medical College” to acknowledge the contributions of the Nawabs.

In 1972, the then Prime Minister Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, upgraded it as a fully medical college and the first batch student of MBBS degree enrolled in 1973.

