Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College (ShSMC) is the 14th government medical college of Bangladesh which is established in 2006. It is situated in the north-western part of Dhaka beside the National Parliament House, having a unique architectural campus and excellent academic atmosphere. The area is commonly known as medical zone and this medical college is surrounded by a number of medical institutes; National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases, National Institute of Kidney Diseases and Urology, National Institute of Mental Health, Bangladesh Institute of Child Health, National Institute of Traumatology, National Institute of Ophthalmology and National Institute of Neuro Science.

