Dhaka Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) is situated at Bakshibazar in dhaka, the capital city of Bangladesh.



At the beginning of Second World War, British Government was pending for requesting by Dhaka university council to establish a medical college in Dhaka.

In 1946, Dhaka medical college and hospital was finally established. 10th July observed as DMC DAY since starting academic classes by naming very first year batch K-5, then K-4, K-3, K-2 and fifth year as K-1.

