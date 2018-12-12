SQUARE College of Nursing is a registered College permitted by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare .Govt. of the people’s Republic of Bangladesh and affiliated by Dhaka University and recognized by Bangladesh Nursing Council.



SQUARE College of Nursing is established with a view to contributing to the health care sector in Bangladesh by producing a large number of skilled and qualified nurses. Because there is a huge demand of nurses, who have real professional dexterity. Public and private health care settings need nurses with increasing responsibilities and advanced pro-active roles to ensure the delivery of health care services. Most of the good private hospitals employed foreign nurse to meet the need of quality nursing care. SQUARE College of Nursing has been established to fulfill the inland need of accomplished nurses and then to send them abroad as a part of our skilled manpower.

Share this:

Tweet

