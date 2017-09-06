You are here: Home >> Education >> Institutes >>  Model Institute of Science and Technology

Model Institute of Science and Technology (MIST), Gazipur. You have joined an academic institution that not only meets the standards of today’s advancing work place but also exceeds them. Your learning experience here will reflect the progressiveness, with courses that blend the latest in technology with the most forward – thinking and leadership ideals. As you complete your studies you will have the opportunity to interact with and learn from your peer group of accomplished professionals- who, like you, have chosen MIST for ots convienience and its high standards. We have set our vision for the Institute as to be the number one Institute in Bangladesh in quality. As we continue to meet those goals and challenges ourselves to reach toward new one, my focus on your success remains unwavering.

Model Institute of Science and Technology
Website http://www.mistnu.com/mistnuedu/
AddressModel Institute of Science & Technology (MIST), BIDC Road, DUET, Joydebpur, Gazipur-1700
PhonePhone: 9204850, 9205971-3 Mobile: 01911936214, 01711385824, 01715091879
