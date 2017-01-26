You are here: Home >> Education >> Institutes >>  Military Institute of Science and Technology

Military Institute of Science and Technology

Military Institute of Science and Technology (MIST) is the pioneer Technical Institute of Bangladesh Armed Forces under Bangladesh University of Professionals. It is purely a government educational institution focusing only engineering education and research in Bangladesh.

Website http://mist.ac.bd
AddressMirpur Cantonment, Dhaka-1216, Bangladesh.
