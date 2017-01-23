You are here: Home >> Education >> Institutes >>  Defence Services Command and Staff College

Defence Services Command and Staff College

   Updated by


Defence Services Command and Staff College is a prime military institution of Bangladesh Armed Forces. Established in 30th December, 1977, DSCSC provides professional military education to selected mid-career officers of the three services and prepares them for assumption of increasing responsibilities both in command and staff appointment. Here officers from the Army, Navy and the Air Force from home and abroad study in a joint environment operation of war encompassing Land, Air and Maritime forces. The College is well acclaimed internationally as a centre of excellence for study on subjects of contemporary military interest, and has so far graduated over 3987 officer including 860 from 37 different countries. The college is affiliated to the Bangladesh University of Professionals which offers a ‘MSc in Military Studies’ degree on successful completion of the course. Located at Mirpur a suburb of Dhaka city, 16 Km away from the city center, the College provides a wonderful campus with adequate infrastructure for education, training, research, housing, sporting and recreational facilities for the student officers.

Defence Services Command and Staff College BD-[C:G.Phon]affwk32-bdgm16-smartphones_336x280
Website https://www.dscsc.mil.bd
AddressMirpur Cantonment, Dhaka-1216
Phone+88 02 8000 345
Category Education >> Institutes
Related Tags

,

Last Updated:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Institutes Related Listings

  • Housing and Building Research Institute - Housing and Building Research Institute is an autonomous organization under the Ministry of Housing and Public Works with a constitutional framework of 18 members of a Governi
  • Patuakhali Technical School and College - Patuakhali Technical School and College was stublished in 1972 in the district Patuakhali, which is situated at the southern part of Bangladesh. Patuakhali is known as “Sago
  • Jhalokathi Technical School & College - Jhalokathi Technical School & College was established in 2003 under the executive control of the Ministry of Education, Government of the People’s Republic of Banglades
  • Bhola Polytechnic Institute - Bhola Polytechnic Institute established at 2005 under Bhola District, Borhanuddin Upzilla, Pakkhia Union beside River Meghna. The area of Bhola Polytechnic about 3 acors.
  • Barguna Polytechnic Institute - Barguna Polytechnic Institute was established in 2006 under the executive control of the ministry of education, Government of the peoples Republic of Bangladesh. It is acting