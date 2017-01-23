Defence Services Command and Staff College is a prime military institution of Bangladesh Armed Forces. Established in 30th December, 1977, DSCSC provides professional military education to selected mid-career officers of the three services and prepares them for assumption of increasing responsibilities both in command and staff appointment. Here officers from the Army, Navy and the Air Force from home and abroad study in a joint environment operation of war encompassing Land, Air and Maritime forces. The College is well acclaimed internationally as a centre of excellence for study on subjects of contemporary military interest, and has so far graduated over 3987 officer including 860 from 37 different countries. The college is affiliated to the Bangladesh University of Professionals which offers a ‘MSc in Military Studies’ degree on successful completion of the course. Located at Mirpur a suburb of Dhaka city, 16 Km away from the city center, the College provides a wonderful campus with adequate infrastructure for education, training, research, housing, sporting and recreational facilities for the student officers.

