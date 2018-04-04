The Government of Bangladesh made a plan in 1974 to establish the Bangladesh Institute of Sports, as a project, under the National Sports Council. As a result, the Bangladesh Institute of Sports was established in 1976, as a Government Department. Subsequently, in 1983, the name of Bangladesh Institute of Sports was changed to Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protishtan (BKSP) and as such became an autonomous statutory organization. The regular coaching and academic programmes commenced at the Institute from 14th April, 1986.



Website Address Zirani, Savar, Dhaka, Bangladesh. Phone 00-88-02-7789215-6 Fax 00-88-02-7789513

Since then BKSP is serving with utmost sincerity to accomplish the dream of producing high caliber sportspersons who can earn laurels for the country and establish the reputation of Bangladesh as a sports loving nation in the world.