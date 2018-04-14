Bangladesh Institute of ICT in Development (BIID) is a distinct inclusive business initiative to support development and promotion of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) based services. Our inclusive approach ensured serving the poor in a sustainable way through market led approach. The distinction of BIID lies in clear identification of ICT as a cross cutting development tools and create opportunities through continuous knowledge management, innovation and development.



It is BIID’s vision to become the market leader in ICT for Development (ICT4D) sector providing services to both public (Government and NGOs) and private sector. Our strategic objective is Leading Through Innovation.

