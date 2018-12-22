Thakurgaon Government College is on of the traditional educational institute in northern side of Bangladesh. It is situated at heart city of district. In 1959 the college was established as a private college then 1st march of 1980 it was converted to government college. In 1963 it’s started all degree of pass courses. Thakurgaon Government College allowed to admission in Humanities, science, commerce and belonging degree pass course. There are total 14 subject honours course four subject including English, Bengali, economy and Botany mastes course are running. Nine thousand students are studying in this college in various department.



Thakurgaon Government College campus activities:

Arts & Culture

Thakurgaon Government College has offered a wide range of scopes for its students to participate in various artistic and cultural activities. National Days such as The 21st February (Omor Ekushey and International Mother Language Day), 26th March Our Independence Day, 16th December Our Victory Day etc. and religious festivals such as the Sworoshoti Puja, Annual Milad Mahfil, social programmes such as the celebration of Pohela Boishakh, celebration of birthdays and death anniversaries of famous writers and social reformers, Annual Sports, Cultural Programmes etc. are held in the the College campus with the participation of students, teachers and honourable guests. Students with outstanding performance are rewarded by the College for their further encouragement. On the occasion of such days art competition, essay writing, and competition with various cultural items such as music, jokes, acting etc. are chosen by the authority.

Other Activities

Blood Donation Progamme, giving away warm clothes among the destitute, helping poor and sick students from the Poor Fund and Red Crescent Fund are some humanitarian efforts of the College. Students learn these points of extending their helping hands for those who seek people’s co-operation and sympathy.

