Kabi Nazrul Government College
Kabi Nazrul Islam is the national poet of bangladesh. After independence of Bangladesh in 1971, a college renamed as Kabi Nazrul Government College in 1972.
Kabi Nazrul Government College, formerly known as Govt. Kabi Nazrul College, In 1874 Mohsinia Madrasah, known as Dhaka Madrasah, was established by funding Mohsin fund, following the model of Calcutta Alia Madrasah. After establishing of the University of Dhaka in 1921, the school was upgraded into a college and got a new name, the Islamic Intermediate College. It continued to operate as a school cum college till 1968, when the college section got separated to form a new institution named Government Islamia College Dhaka.
Campus of Govt. Kabi Nazrul College
It is residing on the old part of Dhaka city, the capital of Bangladesh, and just opposite the campus of the Jagannath University. The campus consists of dormitories, teachers’ quarters, individual residences for the principal and vice-principal, staff quarters, a small mosque, basketball and volleyball courts, an auditorium, an administrative building, and a full-size football field. A monument has been built in front of Academic Building 1 to commemorate those killed during the Bengali Language Movement demonstrations of 1952.
