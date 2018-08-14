Gouripur Govt. College, a higher educational institution of the north-east of the district of Mymensingh was established on 1st august in 1964. Having been nationalized on 25th April in 1991 this college is now conducting graduation Honours course in six subjects Bengali, Social Work, Political Science, Psychology, Accounting, Management along with Degree course and H.S.C within its territory of a scenic beauty.



