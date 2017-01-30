You are here: Home >> Education >> Board & Others >>  University Grants Commission

University Grants Commission

   Updated by


The University Grants Commission (UGC) of Bangladesh is the statutory apex body in the field of higher education in Bangladesh. The primary objectives of the UGC are to supervise, maintain, promote and coordinate university education. It is also responsible for maintaining standard and quality in all the public and private universities in Bangladesh. The UGC assesses the needs of the public universities in terms of funding and advise Government in various issues related to higher education in Bangladesh.
The University Grants Commission (UGC) of Bangladesh was established under the President’s Order (P.O.) No. 10 of 1973 which was deemed to have come into force with effect from 16 December 1972.

University Grants Commission BD-[C:G.Phon]affwk32-bdgm16-smartphones_336x280
Website http://www.ugc.gov.bd/en
Address29/1, Agargaon, Sher-e-Bangla Nagar, Dhaka-1207.
PhonePABX: 88-02-8128172, 8128174, 8128175, 8128177, 8128178
Fax88-02-8181615, 8181617, 9114707
Category Education >> Board & Others
Related Tags

Last Updated:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Board & Others Related Listings