Sristy Education Family is a large educational organization in Bangladesh. It is run by Sristy Education Foundation from 1993. Sristy Education Family has already passed 24 years with high reputation in education sector in Bangladesh. Sristy is the award winner institution in national level of Bangladesh. Having 15 educational institutions in all over the country with permanent campus and about 800 young, energetic, dynamic & skilled manpower working here. Sristy has different strong department in head office who monitor all the institute. Sristy Education Family has brought about a revolutionary change in education sector in Bangladesh. Sristy Education Family is going to establish Sristy medical college & Sristy University of Bangladesh very soon. Sristy serves the nation with spirit.

