Non-Government Teachers’ Registration and Certification Authority (NTRCA)

NTRCA is a statutory body established in 2005 under the Ministry of Education with the mandate of registering and certifying quality and competent persons who can be appointed as teachers in non-government educational institutions and to impart pedagogical skill and training to them in order to improve the quality of education. Registration examination is conducted yearly by the NTRCA in a transparent way so that the promising talented candidates shall enter into the quality teaching pool. In addition to the necessary academic aptitude a good teacher requires modern teaching skill to effectively teach students. Through proper training and practice a teacher learns excellence. Properly trained and skilled teachers having sense of ethics, morality, values, social responsibility, IT knowledge along with greater outlook can help building good nation.

