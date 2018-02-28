You are here: Home >> Education >> Board & Others >> Jessore Board
Jessore Board
Updated by Bangladeshdir
The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE), Jessore was established for Khulna division in 1963 by an Ordinance (vide East Pakistan Ordinance No. XXXIII of 1961) for the organization, regulation, supervision, control and development of Intermediate and Secondary level public examinations and educational institutions.
