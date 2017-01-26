You are here: Home >> Education >> Board & Others >>  Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education (DSHE)

DSHE is working towards providing educational facilities available to all to produce enlightened people who can contribute to the development of Bangladesh vis-a-vis poverty alleviation and attain the Millennium Development Goal (MDG) by 2015. In order to address the issues at the secondary and higher levels, DSHE is focusing on quality improvements and specific actions to raising the quality of service delivery and improving equity of access in secondary and higher education.

Website http://www.dshe.gov.bd
Address16, Abdul Ghani Road, Bangladesh, Dhaka-1000.
