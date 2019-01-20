You are here: Home >> Computers and Internet >> ISP >>  Grameen CyberNet Ltd

Grameen CyberNet Ltd

Founded in 1996, Grameen CyberNet Ltd (GCL) is a leading ISP in Dhaka, providing Internet service, Software development, Corporate network, Web solutions and other IT related services to its customers.

Grameen CyberNet Ltd has been Bangladesh’s leader in Internet service since it commenced operation in July 1996 Its Chief Executive has had an extensive career in education and information technology in the US and is assisted by a team of bright, young executives. The company boasts of over 30,000 clients in various sectors. In order to provide seamless access to the Internet, Grameen CyberNet Ltd. has obtained 130 dial up lines, with hunting features. It also offers customer service, technical support, WebPages consulting, and a help desk. The company’s WebPages provides extensive information on the company, as well as many useful links to aid users in exploring cyberspace 24 hours a day.

Grameen CyberNet Ltd
Website http://www.citechco.net
AddressRM Centre (4th Floor), 101 Gulshan Avenue, Dhaka-1212.
Phone+88 02 58812103-8
Fax+88 02-9891756
Category Computers and Internet >> ISP
