Computer Source Ltd
Computer Source Ltd (CSL) is the largest technology distributor of Bangladesh and a leading technology sales, marketing and logistics company. CSL treats its customers as business partner. At CSL, we place inestimable value on our business partners. CSL understand that our partners are the fuel that lets us rise above our competition. Our customers enjoy an extensive menu of services and solutions that greatly enhances their experience of purchasing and owning a CSL product.
