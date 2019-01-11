Cnewsvoice.com – Voice of Technology – the monthly IT publication from Bangladesh.
It is a complete publication about IT and Communication Technology which emphasizes on the current news of Information Technology, analytical explanation and criticism of the news reviews and also the comparative standing of Bangladesh’s IT with abroad. International news and the latest technology are another main coverage of the magazine.
|Website
|Address
|House # 163 (4th floor) Road # 3, New DOHS, Mohakhali, Dhaka-1215
|Phone
|+88029855232
|Category
|Computers and Internet >> Computers Magazines
|Related Tags
|Last Updated:
|Total Views:
|29 Times
