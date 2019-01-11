You are here: Home >> Computers and Internet >> Computers Magazines >>  Cnewsvoice.com

Cnewsvoice.com

Cnewsvoice.com – Voice of Technology – the monthly IT publication from Bangladesh.

It is a complete publication about IT and Communication Technology which emphasizes on the current news of Information Technology, analytical explanation and criticism of the news reviews and also the comparative standing of Bangladesh’s IT with abroad. International news and the latest technology are another main coverage of the magazine.

Website http://www.cnewsvoice.com
AddressHouse # 163 (4th floor) Road # 3, New DOHS, Mohakhali, Dhaka-1215
Phone+88029855232
