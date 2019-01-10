You are here: Home >> Business & Finance >> Pharmaceuticals >> Eskayef Bangladesh
Eskayef Bangladesh
Eskayef Bangladesh Limited is one of the leading and fastest growing pharmaceutical companies of Bangladesh. Its world-class manufacturing facility has transcended new frontiers after the accreditations of UK MHRA and TGA Australia. These approvals assure the documented first world standard medicines from Eskayef and also have made Eskayef as one of the most respected names in the pharmaceutical industry of Bangladesh.
