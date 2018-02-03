You are here: Home >> Business & Finance >> Pest Control Services Bangladesh >>  Plus One Pest Control Services

Plus One Pest Control Services established by Well Known Bangladeshi Social Worker and Women Leader Mrs. Rabeya Sultana (M.COM) in the year of 2015. Mr. Marphy Mohsin (Hon.Eng) is the Managing Director of Plus One Pest Control Services Bangladesh, who has been driving the Company.

Basically environment safety and human health protection is the most important cause of pest control services. Plus One Pest Control has been assigning most experienced and well educated pest control technicians, Supervisors, Entomologist and other managements person. We have not accepted any kinds of unregistered and unapproved pesticides, chemicals and equipments for providing pest control services. Most of the time we have been providing less toxic pest control methods and various kinds of non poisoned equipment to proving pest control services. We have engaged with a research activity to improving poison less or low toxic pest control methods.

Plus One Pest Control Services always wish for a healthy life and a safe environment for all.

Website http://plusonepestcontrol.com
AddressJOYNAL COMPLEX, SECTOR 6, UTTARA, DHAKA
Phone+8801725905928
Category Business & Finance >> Pest Control Services Bangladesh
