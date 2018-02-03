EcoSafe Pest Control services bring new concept of Pest Control Services in Bangladesh. Our pest control technologies carried 100% eco-friendly methods. Some time we use low poison but our maximum methods are non-poisoned. Traps methods are main technologies of us. A research team always with us and you think all time to develop pest control techniques in Bangladesh.



Share this:

Tweet



Website Address House # 19 (9th Floor), Road # 17, Banani, Dhaka- 1213 Phone +8801677414427 Category Business & Finance >> Pest Control Services Bangladesh Related Tags Last Updated: Total Views: 48 Times

Basically our prime is Ecosafe Pest Control methods development. Maximum Pest Control services provides household pest control by Emulsifiable Concentrate Pesticides (EC Formulated Pesticides) and these are not suitable for household pest control services. Because EC formulated pesticides has been blooming in the water and other Biological agents. And these will multiply and sound blooming till some period after spraying. So these can be effected for client’s health. But ensuring instant result EC formulation so effective. Ecosafe has been researching for methods of different formulation for household with low poison or No Poison.