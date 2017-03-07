The Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) is the apex trade organization of Bangladesh playing a pivotal role in consultative and advisory capacity, safeguarding the interest of the private sector.

Website Address 60, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka, Bangladesh. Phone 88-02-9560102-3, 9560482 Fax 88-02-9567621