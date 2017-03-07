You are here: Home >> Business & Finance >> Organisations of Business >>  The Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI)

The Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI)

   Updated by


The Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) is the apex trade organization of Bangladesh playing a pivotal role in consultative and advisory capacity, safeguarding the interest of the private sector.

The Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) BD-[C:G.Phon]affwk32-bdgm16-smartphones_336x280
Website http://www.fbcci-bd.org
Address60, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka, Bangladesh.
Phone88-02-9560102-3, 9560482
Fax88-02-9567621
Category Business & Finance >> Organisations of Business
Related Tags

Last Updated:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Organisations of Business Related Listings

  • Khulna Chamber of Commerce and Industry - Established in 1959, the Khulna Chamber of Commerce and Industry has been serving the interests of the business communities of the Khulna region in accordance with its Constit
  • JETRO Bangladesh - JETRO is a non-profit organization established in 1958. It is the official investment and trade promotion organization of government of Japan under the Ministry of Economy Tra