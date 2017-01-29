You are here: Home >> Business & Finance >> Insurance >>  Insurance Development & Regulatory Authority Bangladesh

Insurance Development & Regulatory Authority Bangladesh

Parliament on 03 March 2010 passed two insurance laws in a bid to further strengthen the regulatory framework and make the industry operationally vibrant. The new laws, came in to effect on 18 March 2010, are Insurance Act 2010 and IDRA 2010.

Insurance Development & Regulatory Authority Bangladesh
Website http://www.idra.org.bd
AddressSadharan Bima Corporation Tower (8th floor), 37/A, Dilkusha, Commercial Area Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000, Bangladesh
Fax880-2-9565056
Category Business & Finance >> Insurance
