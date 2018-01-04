You are here: Home >> Business & Finance >> Insurance >> Green Delta Insurance Co. Ltd.
Green Delta Insurance Co. Ltd.
Green Delta Insurance Co. Ltd. is A leading non life insurance company in Bangladesh, Green Delta started its operation on 1st January, 1986. Now it has 36 branches located at different areas in Bangladesh providing Fire Insurance, Burglary Insurance, Marine Insurance, Aviation Insurance, Automobile Insurance, Health Insurance, All Risk Insurance etc. services to individual to industrial clients.
It is a listed company with both Dhaka and Chittagong stock exchanges.
