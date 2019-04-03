You are here: Home >> Business & Finance >> Garments & Textile >> First World Fashion
First World Fashion
Updated by Bangladeshdir
FIRST WORLD FASHION always trying to get best possible quality goods with great service. Our responsibilities include factory evaluation, preparation of buyer’s visit, order and production control, quality inspections, inline as well as final inspections. Shipment will only be released with our explicit approval will be based on quality standards either given by you or from our side (AQL). Delivering the desired products in short lead time is one of our distinctive capabilities and leads us to achieve our customer satisfaction. With the help of our long range of sourcing we have been extending our business throughout the globe.
Anowar Kabir Chowdhury, Managing director, FIRST WORLD FASHION
FIRST WORLD FASHION is fully committed to provide fair wages and good
employment opportunities to economically disadvantaged artisans and
workers. FIRST WORLD FASHION not only believe in supporting living wages
and safe & healthy conditions for workers but also adheres to
social criteria and environmental principles adding equitable and
sustainable system of production and trade that benefits people and
their communities by strategic plans to utilize fair trade funds to
achieve Empowering Women, Education for Next Generation, Emergency
Assistance etc.
