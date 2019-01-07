You are here: Home >> Business & Finance >> Garments & Textile >> BGMEA
Founded in 1983, The Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) is a trade association of Bangladesh which represents Bangladesh garment industry and exporters of garment products. It works to promote the apparel industry through policy advocacy to the government, services to members, ensuring garment workers rights and social compliance at garment factories.
At present it has more than 5150 members which of them 40% are knitwear and sweater manufacturers and the rest are woven garment manufacturers. The website of BGMEA has a directory of its members where the member name and contact information can be found.
Mission and Vision of BGMEA
BGMEA works with the vision to develop the RMG industry of Bangladesh and the economy of the country. Having such vision BGMEA chalked out the following missions and its strategic direction is paved accordingly –
Firstly, to protect and promote the interests of the industry; thus ensuring a sustained growth in the foreign exchange earnings of the country.
Secondly, BGMEA is ccommitted to ensure all legitimate rights and privileges of the garment workers. The association also strives toward the betterment of the society and environment.
