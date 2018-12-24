As a leading Knit ready-made garments factory (Knit composite), Base Textiles Limited, was set up in 1996, located in Chittagong (the port city and business capital) and has established itself in Bangladesh as a confident supplier of knit fabric and garments. Currently 3800 people are working with 115 people in the management positions.

BASE Textiles Limited Ready-made Garments:

Polo Shirt (Basic/ Fancy)

T-Shirt (Basic/ Fancy))

Sweat Shirt & Sweat Pant

Ladies Wear

Children Item

Sports Wear

Worker’s Welfare

Besides paying a “living wage” whic

h is substantially higher than

the legal minimum, BASE supports its employees by setting up

welfare facilities like medical cent

er, day-care center, and canteen.

The result is industry-low turnover rate in its workforce.

Share this:

Tweet

