BASE Textiles Limited

As a leading Knit ready-made garments factory (Knit composite), Base Textiles Limited, was set up in 1996, located in Chittagong (the port city and business capital) and has established itself in Bangladesh as a confident supplier of knit fabric and garments. Currently 3800 people are working with 115 people in the management positions.

BASE Textiles Limited Ready-made Garments:

Polo Shirt (Basic/ Fancy)
T-Shirt (Basic/ Fancy))
Sweat Shirt & Sweat Pant
Ladies Wear
Children Item
Sports Wear

Worker’s Welfare
Besides paying a “living wage” whic
h is substantially higher than
the legal minimum, BASE supports its employees by setting up
welfare facilities like medical cent
er, day-care center, and canteen.
The result is industry-low turnover rate in its workforce.

BASE Textiles Limited
Website http://www.basetextile.com
Address9 CDA Industrial Area, Al-Amin Baria, Kalurghat, Chittagong 4221, Bangladesh
Phone+880 31 2573327-8, 671162, 67149, +88 096 78776600
Fax+880 31 670118, 671168
Category Business & Finance >> Garments & Textile
