Siemens Bangladesh Limited (SBL)
Siemens Bangladesh began its business in Bangladesh in 1956. It has been involved in Bangladesh’s railway projects since 1962. In 1968, It started a joint venture with the government of Bangladesh to manufacture telephone switches and sets. In 1967, Siemens involved in constructing the Ashuganj power plant.
The company also playing a prominent role in mobile phone technology in Bangladesh by helping establish mobile network infrastructure.
Siemens Bangladesh Limited (SBL) has established itself as a leader in the communications, transportation, medical equipment, power generation, power distribution, Information Technology, lighting and photovoltaic sectors of the electrical and electronics market.
