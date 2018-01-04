Electro Mart Limited (EML) is an Importer and Marketer of wide range of electronic home appliances like Air Conditioners, Refrigerators, Color TVs, Washing Machines, Microwave Ovens, VCD-DVD players, Mobile Phone sets etc. EML is the sole distributor of Chinese air conditioner GREE and KONKA brand Color Television, Electronic Home Appliances & Cellular Telephone Sets (Mobile Phone). EML also represents the Brands HAIKO, KHIND & MISTRAL. It also expanded its services in the field of automobile. EML introduced LIFAN brand Chinese Motor Cycles, Generators, Trucks, Mini-Trucks, Three-Wheelers, Luxury Sedans etc. in Bangladesh.

Electro Mart Limited Products Type

TV

Refrigerator

Freezer

Mobile

Residential Air-Conditioner

Commercial Air Conditioner

Bike

Generator

Voltage Stabilizer

Washing Machine

Micro-Wave Oven

Home Theater/Sound System

Appliances

Electrical Accessories

Share this:

Tweet

