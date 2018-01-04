You are here: Home >> Business & Finance >> Electronics >>  Electro Mart Limited

Electro Mart Limited

Electro Mart Limited (EML) is an Importer and Marketer of wide range of electronic home appliances like Air Conditioners, Refrigerators, Color TVs, Washing Machines, Microwave Ovens, VCD-DVD players, Mobile Phone sets etc. EML is the sole distributor of Chinese air conditioner GREE and KONKA brand Color Television, Electronic Home Appliances & Cellular Telephone Sets (Mobile Phone). EML also represents the Brands HAIKO, KHIND & MISTRAL. It also expanded its services in the field of automobile. EML introduced LIFAN brand Chinese Motor Cycles, Generators, Trucks, Mini-Trucks, Three-Wheelers, Luxury Sedans etc. in Bangladesh.

Electro Mart Limited Products Type

TV
Refrigerator
Freezer
Mobile
Residential Air-Conditioner
Commercial Air Conditioner
Bike
Generator
Voltage Stabilizer
Washing Machine
Micro-Wave Oven
Home Theater/Sound System
Appliances
Electrical Accessories

Website http://electromart.com.bd/
AddressN.S.C Tower (Level-5 ),62/3 Purana Paltan, Dhaka -1000, Bangladesh
Phone+8802 9550045, 9550038, 9559211, 9551145
Fax+88029559231
