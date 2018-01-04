Electro Mart Limited (EML) is an Importer and Marketer of wide range of electronic home appliances like Air Conditioners, Refrigerators, Color TVs, Washing Machines, Microwave Ovens, VCD-DVD players, Mobile Phone sets etc. EML is the sole distributor of Chinese air conditioner GREE and KONKA brand Color Television, Electronic Home Appliances & Cellular Telephone Sets (Mobile Phone). EML also represents the Brands HAIKO, KHIND & MISTRAL. It also expanded its services in the field of automobile. EML introduced LIFAN brand Chinese Motor Cycles, Generators, Trucks, Mini-Trucks, Three-Wheelers, Luxury Sedans etc. in Bangladesh.
Electro Mart Limited Products Type
TV
Refrigerator
Freezer
Mobile
Residential Air-Conditioner
Commercial Air Conditioner
Bike
Generator
Voltage Stabilizer
Washing Machine
Micro-Wave Oven
Home Theater/Sound System
Appliances
Electrical Accessories
|Website
|Address
|N.S.C Tower (Level-5 ),62/3 Purana Paltan, Dhaka -1000, Bangladesh
|Phone
|+8802 9550045, 9550038, 9559211, 9551145
|Fax
|+88029559231
|Category
|Business & Finance >> Electronics
