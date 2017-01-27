You are here: Home >> Business & Finance >> Companies >>  Social Marketing Company

Social Marketing Company

Social Marketing Company (SMC) is a nonprofit private limited company established in 1974 as a project to address the rapid population growth in the country. It was set up by Population Services International (PSI), a US based INGO under an agreement with the Government of Bangladesh and USAID. In 1990, SMC became a nonprofit company with a voluntary Board of Directors. In 2014, after having achieved full financial sustainability, SMC formed SMC Enterprise Ltd, a for-profit subsidiary to separate profitable operations from non-profit activities. All manufacturing and trading operations of self-financed profitable products are implemented through the Enterprise. The company markets a diverse range of brands under multiple product categories such as pills, condoms, ORS, female hygiene etc to specific segments supported with brand-specific advertising and promotion, and manages a nationwide distribution operation through 12 area offices located across the country.

Website http://www.smc-bd.org
AddressSMC Tower, 33, Banani C/A, Dhaka - 1213
PhonePABX: 88-02-9821074-80, 88-02-9821090 and 88-02-9821093
Fax(+8802) 9821581, 9821957
