Social Marketing Company (SMC) is a nonprofit private limited company established in 1974 as a project to address the rapid population growth in the country. It was set up by Population Services International (PSI), a US based INGO under an agreement with the Government of Bangladesh and USAID. In 1990, SMC became a nonprofit company with a voluntary Board of Directors. In 2014, after having achieved full financial sustainability, SMC formed SMC Enterprise Ltd, a for-profit subsidiary to separate profitable operations from non-profit activities. All manufacturing and trading operations of self-financed profitable products are implemented through the Enterprise. The company markets a diverse range of brands under multiple product categories such as pills, condoms, ORS, female hygiene etc to specific segments supported with brand-specific advertising and promotion, and manages a nationwide distribution operation through 12 area offices located across the country.

