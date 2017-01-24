Fair Food & Lifestyle originated in 2008 as a trading company of premium food items. Since then it has established itself as one of leading distribution companies in Bangladesh, particularly in the food and Lifestye industry.
Our global partners; such as Olitalia, Molfix (HAYAT), Pasta Zara, Tong Garden, National and Arla are all internationally recognized brands, known for their consistency in producing quality niche products for the wider international markets. It is due to the diligence, teamwork and co-ordination between our partners, staff and employees that we have been able to succeed. Fair Distribution Limited ensures and guarantees the quality of every product, just as our tagline promises “Premium Always”.
