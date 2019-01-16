You are here: Home >> Business & Finance >> Cnf & Freight Forwarding >>  Inchcape Shipping Lines Ltd

Inchcape Shipping Lines Ltd

   Updated by


Inchcape Shipping Lines Ltd ( Inchcape – Bangladesh ) is Global Shipping company, mainly active in the tramp agency business, handling all kind of Bulk, Break bulk, RORO,Container ,Liquid , defence , UN Cargo,Project cargo & demo vessels. Our longtime experienced operators are able to keep your cost down to the minimum and to protect your interest to the maximum.

Inchcape – Bangladesh offers full range shipping and port services. Inchcape on behalf of liner companies or tramp ship operators to represent their interests in facilitating ship arrival, clearance, loading, unloading, and fee payment in all Bangladesh Ports.

Inchcape Shipping Lines Ltd
Website http://www.inchcapebd.com
AddressAziz Court (18 th Floor, South Side), 88-89, Agrabad C/A, Chittagong - 4100, Bangladesh.
Phone+88031 726673-5
Fax+88-031-2851753
Category Business & Finance >> Cnf & Freight Forwarding
Related Tags

, , , ,

Last Updated:
Total Views: 9 Times

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Cnf & Freight Forwarding Related Listings

  • Unitrans Container Ltd - Unitrans Container Ltd mainly provide international and domestic freight forwarding and logistics service for both import and export cargoes by ocean,air and land. Unitrans Co
  • Bangladesh Freight Forwarders Association - Bangladesh Freight Forwarders Association (BAFFA) is the Single National Trade Organization of Freight Forwarders in Bangladesh. It has been formed through unification of Asso
  • Maple Consolidations Ltd - Maple Consolidations Ltd committed to there customer to meet the challenge & to proved the better services to the customer. Our principal object is to reduce cost &
  • JAR World Shipping Line - JAR World Shipping Line provides full assistance in Shipping /Port Agency activities to owners chatterers/Managers via own offices or affiliated Group companies. JAR World Shi
  • PCS Shipping Ltd. - PCS Shipping Ltd custom web based shipping management solutions of PCS Shipping Ltd understands the challenges of Shipping Industry deeply. With our shipping industry knowledg
  • A.I. Freight Service - A.I. Freight Service (known hereinafter as AIFS) established in the year-1999 where the company has now became a pioneer in the forwarding /NVOCC /Consolidation/ Custom House
  • Summit Alliance Port Limited - Summit Alliance Port Limited (SAPL) ventured into operation in 2003. The company is a joint venture between the Summit group and Alliance Holdings. SAPL is custom built to pro
  • QNS Container services LTD. - QNS Container services Ltd was established in the year1997, to cater the need of time in the containerized cargo-handling arena. Initially in May 1999 QNS container services L