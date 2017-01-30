Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA)
Updated byBangladeshdir
Established under Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) Act 2016, the Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) is the principal private investment promotion and facilitation agency of Bangladesh. The act is created on September 01, 2016.The act mandated BIDA for providing diversified promotional and facilitating services with a view to accelerating industrial development of the country. In addition, the government also entrusted BIDA with some more functions in its service list.
NADIA Furniture Ltd. -
Since 1991, NADIA Furniture Ltd. has gradually become a promising name in the arena of furniture manufacturing industry of Bangladesh. In order to deliver furniture products t
Impact investment -
Impact investment, the term was created in 2007 by an initiative coordinated by the Rockefeller Foundation. The Global Impact Investing Network (GIIN) has defined impact inves
Bdjobs.com – Largest Job Site in Bangladesh -
Bdjobs.com Ltd. is the first and leading career management site in the country. Eight young business and IT professional backed by strong command over e-business and in-depth
Hellobd.com.bd -
hellobd.com.bd are ready to accept challenges and improve people lives by offering them the opportunity to get what they want. Today we are serving millions of users and have
Khulshi Mart -
Khulshi Mart, one of the Biggest superstores at Port City Chittagong, Bangladesh, is set up by Mart Promoters Ltd. It offers more than 35,000 products. Khulshi Mart offers you
Leave a Reply