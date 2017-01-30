Established under Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) Act 2016, the Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) is the principal private investment promotion and facilitation agency of Bangladesh. The act is created on September 01, 2016.The act mandated BIDA for providing diversified promotional and facilitating services with a view to accelerating industrial development of the country. In addition, the government also entrusted BIDA with some more functions in its service list.

