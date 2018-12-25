Janata Bank is one of the largest commercial banks in Bangladesh. After the emergence of Bangladesh in 1971, the United Bank Limited and Union Bank Limited were nationalized and renamed as Janata Bank. Now it has 883 branches across Bangladesh including few overseas branches. It is a state owned bank in Bangladesh.



Award of Janata Bank Limited Bangladesh

Janata Bank Limited achieves ‘2013 Performance Excellence Award’ by Citi Bank N. A.

Janata Bank Limited wins ‘The Asian Banking & Finance Wholesale Banking Awards 2013 & Retail Banking Awards 2013’

JBL’s Position in the Banker’s Global Ranking of Banks-2012

Business Asia Most Respected Company Awards-2012

Janata Bank Limited wins The Asian Banking & Finance Awards 2012

Key services of Janata Bank Limited Bangladesh

Internet Banking

Credit Facilities & Program

Retail/Personal Banking

International Banking

Utility Services

