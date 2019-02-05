You are here: Home >> Business & Finance >> Automobiles >>  HNS Automobiles

HNS Automobiles

HNS Automobiles an enterprise of HNS Group of Companies and member of Bangladesh Reconditioned Vehicles Importers & Dealers Association (BARVIDA), Dhaka Chamber of Commerce & Industries as well Chittagong Chamber of Commerce & Industries and has been at the forefront of imports of new and quality reconditioned vehicles since 1992.

HNS Automobiles
Website http://www.hnsautomobiles.com/hns-automobiles/
AddressPolice Plaza Concord, Level #7, Plot #2, Road #144, Gulshan C/A, Dhaka-1212, Bangladesh
Phone+88-02-55045148-9
Cell: +8801708456014, +8801708456015
Fax+88-02-55045150
