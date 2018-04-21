You are here: Home >> Business & Finance >> Accounting Services >>  A. Wahab & Co.

A. Wahab & Co.

   Updated by


A. Wahab & Co. is a mid-sized accounting firm with over forty eight years of experience in the accounting profession in Bangladesh. The firm has witnessed independence of Bangladesh and its economic development and consequent financial sector reforms over the years. The biggest asset of the firm is its reputation with the clientele and uncompromised professional and ethical standards. A. Wahab & Co. serves clients with all sizes and types – ranging from small mom-pop style establishments to large corporate conglomerates; largest donor agencies in the world to a small nonprofit entity with same priority, attention and skill set in order to meet the clients’ expectations. Our efforts towards our clientele – big or small revolve around providing the feeling of exclusivity. Hence, many of our clients are with us for years and the relationship has been passed from generation to generation.

A. Wahab & Co.
Website http://www.awahabco.com/
Address19, Road: 13C, Block: E, Banani, Dhaka 1213, Bangladesh
Phone88-02-982-1943, 88-02-982-1946, 88-02-982-1950
Fax(88-02) 9585626, 9575293 (Ext.-105)
Category Business & Finance >> Accounting Services
Related Tags

, ,

Last Updated:
Total Views: 446 Times

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Accounting Services Related Listings

  • Podder & Associates - Podder & Associates is one of the trusted professional accounting firms in Bangladesh established in 2003. It is an independent firm with 08 Consultants and 27 staffs bas
  • ACNABIN Chartered Accountants - ACNABIN is a Chartered Accountants Firm in Bangladesh, registered on 15 February 1985. It provides services to a diverse and wide range of clients in the private and public se