Uttara Girls High School And College

Uttara girls high school and college is one of the largest educational institute in Uttara model town. Uttara girls school and college go ahead by their educational system and teaching techniques.

Website http://uttaragirlshighschool.blogspot.com/
AddressRoad # 2 & 5, Sector # 6, Uttara Model Town, Dhaka-1230
