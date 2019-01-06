Banglavision Television is a private satellite TV channel owned by Shamol Bangla Media Limited. It started its official transmission on 31 March 2006. It airs different kinds of news and entertainment programs such as news bulletins, drama serials, live music programs, talk-shows etc.

You can watch Bangla Vision Live TV on Internet from its official website: banglavision.tv/index.php/livetv

Share this:

Tweet

