Yousuf Tushar Photography

Tushar is recognized as one of the leading freelance documentary photographer in Dhaka Bangladesh. Photography is his profession, passion & hobby. Photography is his love & life. Since 2000 he has been working as a full time professional photographer, regularly supplying imagery and undertaking commissions for a wide range of newspapers, magazines, photo agencies & business clients.

He has worked for many large and prestigious organizations, supplying imagery and undertaking commissions for companies including BBC, Forbes magazine, Euromoney magazine, The Report Company, renowned international photo agencies, Telenor, Grameen phone, Robi, Ministry of foreign affairs of Bangladesh, ministry of environment of Bangladesh, NGOs, Banks and others organizations.

Yousuf Tushar Photography
Website http://tusharphoto.com/
AddressSuite # 23-24, 1st Floor, 14 Purana Paltan, Dhaka 1000, Bangladesh
Phone+8801720311811, +8801841222770
