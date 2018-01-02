Fotogenic – photographic organization of Bangladesh

Fotogenic is a very renowned photographic organization of Bangladesh comprising a group of professional photographers both outdoor and indoor. Fotogenic is prepared to render photographic services any where in the world and take up any assignment on behalf of the client.

Director’s Profile of Fotogenic:

Khurshid Alam has 45 years experience in professional photography. He has worked with some International organization like VINNELL CORPORATION (USA), VINNELL ZAKARI PIRINI (USA), FOSTER WHELLER (UK), PERSONS (USA), LEVER BROTHERS, PEPSI COLA, PHILIPS etc.

He is one of the winners of International Photographic Competition in 1987 in Japan. In his professional life he was also awarded several times nationally and internationally.

Professional Membership:

Executive Member: Bangladesh Photographic Association

Life Member: Bangladesh Photographic Society.

Former Member: Federation of Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industries.

Share this:

Tweet

